Dr. Rao Explains that the Beyond Diet May Not Take Caloric Deficits into Account for Expedient Weight Loss

SIOUX FALLS, SD–(Marketwired – March 21, 2017) – The Beyond Diet looks to promote clean eating and avoidance of certain foods that hinder metabolic function. It is essentially, another re-hash of basic healthy eating principles based on the premise that eliminating five of the following foods: orange juice, soy milk, artificial sweetener, wheat bread and pasta will recharge the metabolism. Dr. Nishant Rao – Medical Director of Diet Doc explains that, “While this may be true for some, it certainly doesn’t apply to everyone with weight management challenges, nor does the Beyond Diet offer anything particularly unique. It simply removes obviously unhealthy food and replaces it with healthier options.”

Dr. Rao also states that, “The diet also places no emphasis on calorie intake adjustments, which are basically the currency of weight loss progress.” Removing the foods above may operate under the assumption that the dieters already consume them frequently which may or may not be true. Furthermore, removing those foods may not be enough to create a genuine caloric deficit. Dr. Rao believes that, “Most people need to be educated in the importance of caloric boundaries or fat loss is impossible. The Beyond Diet takes the simplistic stance that these specific foods are the reasons most people gain weight and have metabolic issues, when the true answer depends on a lot of factors such as, level of physical activity, overall diet, lifestyle, possible smoking or drinking habits, etc.”

Diet Doc’s Jumpstart Diet promotes nutritionally balanced eating that is tailored to the unique health profile of each specific dieter and also takes into account the need to create safe caloric deficits for fast weight loss. Rather than following non-specific plans which usually fail to suit everyone’s weight loss requirements, Diet Doc offers affordable nutritional coaching and doctor-supervised planning in order to hit your weight loss goals right on target.

New Diet Doc patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https://www.dietdoc.com to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. Diet Doc Physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. Diet Doc reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state of the art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of Diet Doc patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At Diet Doc, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available 6 days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to Diet Doc for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

