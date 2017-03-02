Dr. Rao Warns Consumers that Jumping into Vegan-Based Dieting Could Have Detrimental Health Effects

CHARLESTON, WV–(Marketwired – March 02, 2017) – The Thrive Diet created by professional triathlete Brian Brazier is a vegan-based diet program that is designed to increase energy and minimize stress with fruits, vegetables, seeds and beans. According to Brazier, these foods limit bodily stress so that less fat is stored. Daily meals include salads, smoothies and energy bars. Processed foods aren’t allowed, and other foods should be eaten raw or cooked at low temperatures. The focus of the diet is to enhance energy levels and promote good health, with weight loss being a natural side effect.

Weight loss expert and Medical Director of Diet Doc, Dr. Nishant Rao fears that the Thrive Diet is another fad diet with no basis in scientific expertise or research, “The Thrive Diet is created by an athlete with zero background in clinical nutrition and its creator Brian Braizer, even admits that he’s based this diet on what works for him, which may not work for others.” Dr. Rao also questions whether the diet is nutritionally balanced enough to support long-term health. “Vegan diets are generally not well suited to the general population due to the lowered intake of vitamin b12 and protein deficiencies it often leads to. The diet also calls for hard to find vegan food items which most people will not find easily outside of a specialty health food store.” Dr. Rao also adds that, “There is also no medical evidence of a raw food diet being better for you, which the diet is based on.”

Furthermore, while there are many positive aspects of vegan dieting such as, the elimination of processed foods and increased vegetable consumption, there can also be many drawbacks if a dieter jumps into a vegan program without proper research or medical supervision. Vegan diets can lead to a lack of iron, vitamin b12, vitamin d and omega-3 fatty acids; all of which are critical nutrients for the body. A better option is to seek out a balanced diet that supplies all critical nutrients while still promoting health and ideal weight goals. Diet Doc’s doctor-supervised, Jumpstart Diet is a prime example of a balanced dietary program with quick weight loss results as well as enhanced energy and improved mood. Diet Doc’s clients are losing up to 20 pounds per month and are improving health conditions brought on by poor dieting.

New Diet Doc patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https://www.dietdoc.com to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation.

At Diet Doc, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available 6 days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support.

