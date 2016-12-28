Dr. Rick Workman Included in Top 32 Most Influential People in Dentistry

EFFINGHAM, IL–(Marketwired – December 28, 2016) – Dr. Rick Workman, Founder and Active Executive Chairman of Heartland Dental, the largest dental support organization (DSO) in the United States, was recently included in Incisal Edge’s top 32 most influential people in dentistry. Dr. Workman was ranked No. 2 on the list.

“I’m extremely honored and humbled to be included with so many other innovators and influencers in the dental industry,” said Dr. Workman. “As the industry continues to evolve, these are the individuals who are helping steer it in the right direction. It’s an honor to be a part of that.”

Founded in 1997, Heartland Dental currently supports over 1,200 dentists and over 10,000 team members nationwide across more than 750 offices, by offering continuing education opportunities, leadership training and non-clinical, administrative support.

“As this evolution in dentistry continues, it’s been my ongoing goal to show the positive impact DSOs are making and why they are becoming such an important solution for so many,” added Dr. Workman. “At Heartland Dental, we’ve accomplished so much towards this goal in 2016, and will continue that trend in the New Year.”

Incisal Edge celebrates lifestyles of dental professionals and their desire to achieve great things for their patients and themselves alike. Included are reviews of the newest, most interesting tools and techniques, as well as inspiring profiles of doctors. In their inaugural list of dentistry’s 32 most influential, they include a rundown of the most popular dental speakers, top clinicians, key dental consultants and other innovators. The entire 2016 list can be viewed at www.incisaledgemagazine.com.

About Heartland Dental

Heartland Dental, LLC is the largest dental support organization in the United States with more than 750 supported dental offices located in 34 states. Based in Effingham, Illinois and founded by Rick Workman, DMD, Heartland Dental offers supported dentists and team members continuing professional education and leadership training, along with a variety of non-clinical administrative services including staffing, human relations, procurement, administration, financial, marketing, and information technology. For more information, visit www.Heartland.com. Follow Heartland Dental on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. Visit Dr. Workman’s Blog, Dentistry Leaders at www.dentistryleaders.com.