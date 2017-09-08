Dr. Timothy Greco Brings a New Cosmetic Injector for Neuromodulators & Dermal Fillers to His Philadelphia, PA, Area Practice

BALA CYNWYD, PA–(Marketwired – September 08, 2017) – Patients interested in injectable treatments such as dermal fillers in the Philadelphia area can now benefit from the artistic mind, sharp eye, and precise hand of Robyn J. Berger, resident cosmetic injector and — as of summer 2017 — the latest addition to the team at the practice of double board-certified facial plastic surgeon Dr. Timothy M. Greco.

As an aesthetic treatment provider and registered nurse with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing, Robyn combines her education with nursing and caregiving experience, as well as an extensive background in cosmetology. She has administered cosmetic injection treatments for two years, and has received very positive reviews from her patients thus far.

With a passion for minimally invasive cosmetic treatments, Robyn works hard to provide her patients with the opportunity to enhance their best features. She skillfully injects neuromodulators to correct dynamic wrinkles by relaxing the muscles that contract to produce them, and uses fillers to boost volume, enhance contours, and correct static wrinkles and facial folds.

The dynamic wrinkles that neuromodulators such as Dysport®, Xeomin®, and BOTOX® Cosmetic treat include crow’s feet and glabellar or frown lines (also known as the 11s). Having received specialized training from Dr. Greco himself, Robyn can also use them to correct drooping eyebrows, bunny lines, gummy smiles, dimpled chins, neck bands, and other areas.

Dermal fillers quite literally “fill” areas to add volume, and Robyn uses fillers such as Juvederm® (hyaluronic acid), Restylane® (hyaluronic acid), and Sculptra® (poly-L-lactic acid or PLLA) to combat age-related volume loss in the cheeks and lips, and to smooth over vertical lip lines, nasolabial folds, and other areas.

Robyn keeps safety, comfort, and aesthetic balance in mind to produce fresh and natural-looking results. Because she practices exclusively non-surgical injectables, she has better availability for appointments at a more affordable price point.

Robyn takes appointments on Tuesdays and Thursdays each week, and also takes care of Dr. Greco’s patients when he is away. To request a consultation or treatment session with her, contact the practice in Bala Cynwyd online or by phone at (610) 664-8830.