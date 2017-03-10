Dr. Timothy Saxe, QuickLogic’s CTO, to Deliver Keynote at IoT Summit

SUNNYVALE, CA–(Marketwired – Mar 10, 2017) – QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power programmable sensor processing, display bridge and programmable logic solutions, announces that its Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Timothy Saxe, will be delivering a keynote address at the IoT Summit in Santa Clara. Dr. Saxe will speak on “Solving the SoC Design Dilemma for IoT Applications with Embedded FPGA (eFPGA.)”

Date/Time: March 16, 2017 at 10:45 a.m.

Venue: Santa Clara Convention Center

Exhibit Hours: March 16 and 17 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Web: http://www.iot-summit.org/

Dr. Saxe’s presentation will discuss how SoC developers can deliver highly differentiated products for IoT applications quickly and cost effectively through the use of eFPGA technology.

In addition, QuickLogic will be demonstrating its latest ArcticPro™ eFPGA intellectual property technology that enables semiconductor companies and OEMs to reduce R&D costs, increase their revenue and gross margins, as well as address adjacent markets in a more scalable way.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) enables OEMs to maximize battery life for highly differentiated, immersive user experiences with Smartphone, Wearable and IoT devices. QuickLogic delivers these benefits through industry leading ultra-low power customer programmable SoC semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithms for always-on voice and sensor processing. The company’s embedded FPGA initiative also enables SoC designers to easily implement post production changes, and increase revenue by providing hardware programmability to their end customers. For more information about QuickLogic, visit www.quicklogic.com.

The QuickLogic logo and QuickLogic are registered trademarks of QuickLogic Corporation and ArcticPro is a trademark of QuickLogic. All other brands or trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

Code: QUIK-G