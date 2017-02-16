drchrono and Physitrack Partner for Patient Engagement Initiative

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA–(Marketwired – Feb 16, 2017) – drchrono, Inc., the industry leading Electronic Health Record (EHR) platform on the web, iPad, iPhone and Apple Watch, serving over 100,000 clinicians in the United States, today announced the integration of Physitrack’s unique patient engagement toolkit inside its practice management platform. This integration will make Physitrack’s telemedicine solution easily available to drchrono’s providers, giving them the ability to offer high quality care and follow up programs for their patients.

Physitrack and drchrono are two of a select number of healthcare companies which closely collaborate with Apple as part of their groundbreaking Apple Mobility Partner Program, resulting in a very smooth iOS integration. drchrono was the first EHR to build a native app for iPad and iPhone, and brings that expertise and experience to this combined solution.

The digital patient engagement solution, developed by Physitrack and integrated with drchrono, will make it possible for healthcare practitioners to extend the scope of their work to offer smartphone, tablet and computer-based video consultations before, during or after in-patient treatments, while still being able to provide patients with clinical exercise programs, educational content or clinical outcomes tracking, all uniquely integrated into the video stream.

According to Michael Nusimow, CEO and co-founder of drchrono, “This is the first time both therapeutic patient engagement and secure video consultations has been combined inside a practice EHR in this way. drchrono is excited to offer healthcare practitioners this innovative technology, which is designed to enhance the patient journey and improve their outcomes. Practitioners will be able to conduct patient consultations through Physitrack regardless of their location, and document those consultations, tightly intergrated with drchrono.”

Henrik Molin, CEO and co-founder of Physitrack, commented, “While digital in-practice and remote care are on the agenda of healthcare systems all over the world, very few organizations have managed wide implementation of easily accessible and working solutions. Our integration with drchrono provides this unique combination of digital home exercise prescription and telehealth technology, and we are very excited to be part of this historical move.”

Starting in February, all of drchrono’s customers will have access to Physitrack through their drchrono EHR account, and will allow them to sign up for a Physitrack account at a discounted rate.

About drchrono

drchrono creates the best electronic health record (EHR), practice management, and revenue cycle management experience for physicians and patients; the platform was built for the iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch and web. Some features of drchrono include medical speech-to-text, real-time patient eligibility checks, EPCS, medical billing and patient credit card processing. The platform includes apps and a medical API, which practices can leverage. drchrono is ranked by Inc. 500 as one of the fastest growing private companies in America. Silicon Valley Business Journal designated drchrono as one of the fastest growing private companies and the platform was voted the #1 mobile EHR 4 years in a row by Black Book Rankings. For more information about drchrono, visit www.drchrono.com

About Physitrack

Physitrack is a privately held UK company with offices in Houston, Santa Monica, Melbourne, London, Amsterdam and New Delhi. The company provides healthcare companies with an easy to use patient engagement solution for clinical home exercise prescription and patient education, patient outcomes tracking and secure Telehealth video consultations.