drchrono Opens New Office in Baltimore to Support Growing Revenue Cycle Management Division

ORLANDO, FL–(Marketwired – Feb 20, 2017) – drchrono, Inc., the industry leading Electronic Health Record (EHR) and medical billing platform on the web, iPad, iPhone and Apple Watch, serving thousands of clinicians in the United States, today announced the opening of a new office in Baltimore, MD to support the growth of its Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) software and services division.

‎Axel Perez, Vice President of Revenue Cycle Management, also joins drchrono to oversee the new Baltimore location with the goal to create the best medical billing software and services experience possible for all drchrono users. This is a huge milestone as the company headquartered in Mountain View, California, had only one location since the company launched in 2009. Perez has been working in the RCM and medical billing industry for over 18 years managing billions of dollars in annual medical claims and is a decisive leader with extensive knowledge in revenue cycle functions.

drchrono is currently expanding its Baltimore business operation and hiring additional account managers and engineers to support and further develop its growing medical billing and revenue cycle management business.

“Our vision at drchrono has always been to have both the West Coast and East Coast locations that allow for more coverage and better customer service for our growing physician user base,” said Michael Nusimow, CEO and Co-founder of drchrono. “Baltimore is a thriving community where we can find excellent medical billing and customer support experienced talent and we’re excited to have a leader like Axel Perez and others join our team to support our revenue cycle management and customer support divisions.”

drchrono will be at the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) conference this week to demo its leading EHR and medical billing platform. You can stop by and visit drchrono at booth #6983.

