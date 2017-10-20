Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust Announces October 2017 Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DREAM HARD ASSET ALTERNATIVES TRUST (TSX:DRA.UN) (“Dream Alternatives Trust”) today announced its October 2017 monthly distribution in the amount of 3.333 cents per Unit (40 cents annualized). The October distribution will be payable on November 15, 2017 to unitholders of record as at October 31, 2017.

Dream Alternatives Trust provides an opportunity for unitholders to invest in diversified hard asset alternative investments, including real estate, real estate lending, real estate development and infrastructure, including renewable power, managed by an experienced team with a successful track record in these areas. The objectives of the Trust are to provide predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders on a tax-efficient basis, and grow and re-position the portfolio to increase both AFAD and NAV per unit over time.

