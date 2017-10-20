Dream Industrial REIT October 2017 Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) today announced its October 2017 monthly distribution in the amount of 5.833 cents per Unit (70 cents annualized). The October distribution will be payable on November 15, 2017 to unitholders of record as at October 31, 2017.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 212 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada. Its objective is to build upon and grow its portfolio and to provide stable and sustainable cash distributions to its unitholders. For more information, please visit www.dreamindustrialreit.ca.

