Dream Industrial REIT Reports Stable 2016 Financial Results

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Feb. 21, 2017)

DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) today announced its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016.

HIGHLIGHTS

Diluted Adjusted Funds From Operations (“AFFO”) per unit was 19 cents and 79 cents for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016 compared to 21 cents and 82 cents for the three months and year ended December 31, 2015. Excluding the impact of a charge related to the cost reduction program in the fourth quarter, diluted AFFO per unit was 20 and 80 cents for the same respective periods.

for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016 compared to 21 cents and 82 cents for the three months and year ended December 31, 2015. Excluding the impact of a charge related to the cost reduction program in the fourth quarter, diluted AFFO per unit was 20 and 80 cents for the same respective periods. Comparative properties net operating income for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016 increased by 0.5% when compared to the same periods in 2015 - Driven by increased occupancy in Québec and higher recoveries in Ontario and Eastern Canada.

- Driven by increased occupancy in Québec and higher recoveries in Ontario and Eastern Canada. Portfolio occupancy including lease commitments increased to 95.2% with Western Canada at 96.1%, Ontario at 96.5%, Québec at 96.3% and Eastern Canada at 89.8%.

with Western Canada at 96.1%, Ontario at 96.5%, Québec at 96.3% and Eastern Canada at 89.8%. Leverage remained stable at 52.6% with interest coverage of 3.1 times and a weighted average term to maturity on debt of 4.2 years.

with interest coverage of 3.1 times and a weighted average term to maturity on debt of 4.2 years. Capital recycling program continued during the quarter with the sale of two Ontario properties totalling 288,000 square feet and a 50,000 square foot single-tenant property in Pointe-Claire, Québec, for combined gross proceeds of $23.0 million, bringing dispositions for the year to $70.7 million.

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended ($000’s except unit and per unit amounts) December

31, 2016 September

30, 2016 December

31, 2015 December

31, 2016 December

31, 2015 Investment properties revenue $ 42,715 $ 43,233 $ 44,463 $ 174,689 $ 176,992 Net operating income (“NOI”)(1) 28,776 29,426 29,913 117,387 119,446 Funds from operations (“FFO”)(1) 16,677 18,191 18,732 71,309 74,826 Adjusted funds from operations (“AFFO”)(1) 14,488 15,923 16,191 61,819 63,975 Investment properties 1,634,315 1,659,015 1,700,992 1,634,315 1,700,992 Debt 868,347 878,862 923,101 868,347 923,101 Per unit data(1)(2) FFO – diluted(1) $ 0.212 $ 0.229 $ 0.237 $ 0.901 $ 0.951 AFFO – diluted(1) 0.186 0.203 0.207 0.790 0.823 Distributions 0.175 0.175 0.175 0.700 0.700 FFO payout ratio (%)(1)(3) 82.5% 76.4% 73.8% 77.7% 73.6% AFFO payout ratio (%)(1)(3) 94.1% 86.2% 84.5% 88.6% 85.1% Units (period-end) REIT Units 59,633,237 59,275,687 58,645,223 59,633,237 58,645,223 LP Class B Units 18,551,855 18,551,855 18,551,855 18,551,855 18,551,855 Total number of units 78,185,092 77,827,542 77,197,078 78,185,092 77,197,078 Portfolio gross leasable area (square feet) 16,182,117 16,638,360 16,979,158 16,182,117 16,979,158 Occupied and committed space 95.2%(4) 94.5% 95.0% 95.2%(4) 95.0% Average occupancy for the period 93.0% 93.3% 93.7% 93.4% 94.0% See footnotes on page 3.

“Our portfolio continued to deliver stable financial results in the last quarter,” said Brent Chapman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “2016 was a challenging year, however, we are beginning to see positive momentum and we believe that our continued focus on leasing, together with a resilient portfolio will result in improved performance in 2017.”

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Diluted FFO per unit - Diluted FFO per unit for the three months and year was 21.2 cents and 90.1 cents. Excluding the impact of a charge related to the cost reduction program, FFO per unit was 22.4 cents and 91.3 cents, a decrease of 5.5% and 4.0%, respectively, when compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2015. The decrease was largely due to higher bad debt expenses and higher general and administrative expenses.

- Diluted FFO per unit for the three months and year was 21.2 cents and 90.1 cents. Excluding the impact of a charge related to the cost reduction program, FFO per unit was 22.4 cents and 91.3 cents, a decrease of 5.5% and 4.0%, respectively, when compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2015. The decrease was largely due to higher bad debt expenses and higher general and administrative expenses. Diluted AFFO per unit - Diluted AFFO for the three months and year was 18.6 cents and 79 cents per unit. Excluding the impact of the charge related to the cost reduction program, diluted AFFO per unit was 19.8 cents and 80.2 cents, a decrease of 4.3% and 2.6%, respectively, when compared to the three months and the year ended December 31, 2015. Diluted AFFO per unit was lower than the prior year comparative quarter due to the same factors impacting FFO, offset by the reversal of certain accounting adjustments, such as straight-line rent and fair value adjustments on assumed debt.

- Diluted AFFO for the three months and year was 18.6 cents and 79 cents per unit. Excluding the impact of the charge related to the cost reduction program, diluted AFFO per unit was 19.8 cents and 80.2 cents, a decrease of 4.3% and 2.6%, respectively, when compared to the three months and the year ended December 31, 2015. Diluted AFFO per unit was lower than the prior year comparative quarter due to the same factors impacting FFO, offset by the reversal of certain accounting adjustments, such as straight-line rent and fair value adjustments on assumed debt. Total NOI of $28.8 million for the quarter and $117.4 million for the year – Total NOI was 3.8% and 1.7% lower than the comparative periods last year primarily due to dispositions completed in 2016. After factoring in the interest savings from the repayment of debt with the proceeds from dispositions, the impact of the dispositions on FFO was nominal for 2016.

– Total NOI was 3.8% and 1.7% lower than the comparative periods last year primarily due to dispositions completed in 2016. After factoring in the interest savings from the repayment of debt with the proceeds from dispositions, the impact of the dispositions on FFO was nominal for 2016. Stable capital structure - Interest coverage of 3.1 times and a weighted average term to maturity of 4.2 years.

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

Leasing profile – Leasing activity during the fourth quarter included 248,000 square feet of new leases, 403,000 square feet of renewals, and lease commitments of 234,000 square feet, compared to 655,000 square feet of expiries and early terminations. The average remaining lease term at December 31, 2016 is 3.9 years.

– Leasing activity during the fourth quarter included 248,000 square feet of new leases, 403,000 square feet of renewals, and lease commitments of 234,000 square feet, compared to 655,000 square feet of expiries and early terminations. The average remaining lease term at December 31, 2016 is 3.9 years. Portfolio occupancy at 95.2% - Overall occupancy (including committed space) was 95.2% compared to 94.5% at September 30, 2016 and 95.0% at December 31, 2015.

- Overall occupancy (including committed space) was 95.2% compared to 94.5% at September 30, 2016 and 95.0% at December 31, 2015. Tenant retention of 67% – The Trust renewed and relocated 67% of expiring tenants during the fourth quarter.

– The Trust renewed and relocated 67% of expiring tenants during the fourth quarter. In-place rents increased to $7.19 per square foot – The Trust’s current average in-place rent was $7.19 per square foot (September 30, 2016 – $7.13).

– The Trust’s current average in-place rent was $7.19 per square foot (September 30, 2016 – $7.13). Capital recycling - The Trust completed $70.7 million in dispositions for the year ended December 31, 2016. After repayment of debt, the dispositions are expected to have a minimal impact on the Trust’s annual cash flows and provides additional financial flexibility to pursue future accretive opportunities.

GLA

(million sq. ft.) Occupancy (%) Average lease term (years) Average in-place rent (per sq. ft.) Western Canada 4.9 96.1 4.0 $ 9.11 Ontario 4.9 96.5 3.5 6.08 Québec 3.8 96.3 4.7 6.15 Eastern Canada 2.6 89.8 3.5 7.23 Total 16.2 95.2 3.9 $ 7.19

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

The Trust’s capital structure remained stable during the quarter, with its level of debt (debt-to-total assets) at 52.6% and interest coverage of 3.1 times. $121 million of the Trust’s assets were unencumbered as at December 31, 2016, providing an additional source of financial flexibility.

Key performance indicators December 31, 2016 September 30, 2016 December 31, 2015 Level of debt (debt-to-total assets)(1) 52.6% 52.7% 53.8% Interest coverage ratio(1) 3.1 times 3.1 times 3.1 times Weighted average face interest rate on all debt(5) 3.81% 3.83% 3.91% Weighted average effective interest rate on all debt(5) 3.89% 3.88% 3.81% Debt – weighted average term to maturity (years) 4.2 4.2 3.7 See footnotes on page 3.

During the quarter, the Trust completed $23 million in mortgage refinancing with a weighted average term of ten years at a weighted average face interest rate of 3.31%. The Trust continues to improve its financial metrics and is strategically evaluating opportunities to take advantage of the current favourable interest rate environment, while continuing to maintain a balanced debt maturity profile.

Other information

Information appearing in this news release is a select summary of results. The consolidated financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the Trust will be available at www.dreamindustrialreit.ca and on www.sedar.com.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 213 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 16.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada. Its objective is to build upon and grow its portfolio and to provide stable and sustainable cash distributions to its unitholders. For more information, please visit www.dreamindustrialreit.ca.

FOOTNOTES (1) AFFO, FFO, comparative properties NOI, NOI, FFO and AFFO payout ratios, level of debt (debt-to-total assets) and interest coverage ratio are non-GAAP measures used by Management in evaluating operating performance and debt management. Please refer to the cautionary statements under the heading “Non-GAAP Measures” in this press release. (2) A description of the determination of diluted amounts per unit can be found in our Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016 under the heading “Non-GAAP Measures and Other Disclosures”. (3) Payout ratios for FFO and AFFO (non-GAAP measures) are calculated as the ratio of distribution rate to diluted FFO and AFFO per unit, respectively. (4) Excludes asset held for sale. (5) Weighted average effective interest rate is calculated as the weighted average face rate of interest net of amortization of fair value adjustments and financing costs of all interest bearing debt. Weighted average face interest rate is calculated as the weighted average face interest rate of all interest bearing debt.

Non-GAAP Measures

The Trust’s consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). In this press release, as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS, the Trust discloses and discusses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including net operating income (“NOI”), comparative properties NOI, funds from operations (“FFO”), adjusted funds from operations (“AFFO”), FFO payout ratio, AFFO payout ratio, level of debt (debt-to-total assets) and interest coverage ratio as well as other measures discussed elsewhere in this release. These non-GAAP measures are not defined by IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other income trusts. The Trust has presented such non-GAAP measures as Management believes they are relevant measures of the Trust’s underlying operating performance and debt management. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as alternatives to net income, cash generated from (utilized in) operating activities or comparable metrics determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of the Trust’s performance, liquidity, cash flow, and profitability. For a full description of these measures, please refer to the “Non-GAAP Measures and Other Disclosures” in Dream Industrial REIT’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016.

