Dream Office REIT July 2017 Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – July 20, 2017) - DREAM OFFICE REIT (TSX:D.UN)

today announced its July 2017 monthly distribution of 8.333 cents per REIT Unit, Series A ($1.00 annualized). The July distribution will be payable on August 15, 2017 to unitholders of record as at July 31, 2017.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is focused on owning, leasing and managing well-located, high-quality office properties. For more information, please visit our website at www.dreamofficereit.ca.