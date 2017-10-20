Dream Office REIT October 2017 Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DREAM OFFICE REIT (TSX:D.UN) today announced its October 2017 monthly distribution of 8.333 cents per REIT Unit, Series A ($1.00 annualized). The October distribution will be payable on November 15, 2017 to unitholders of record as at October 31, 2017.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is focused on owning, leasing and managing well-located, high-quality office properties. For more information, please visit our website at www.dreamofficereit.ca.

