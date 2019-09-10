Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Drilling confirms and extends high-grade nickel-cobalt mineralization Drilling confirms and extends high-grade nickel-cobalt mineralization CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedTeledyne Imaging’s newest cameras deliver true 16M resolution, global shutter and a compact C-mount lensMultiple High Grade Intersects Expand the Western Limit of Eastern Gold Zone at Depth With Results Up To 178.60 g/t Au over 1.20 mDrilling confirms and extends high-grade nickel-cobalt mineralization