Home | Business News | Computers and Software News | Drive.ai Secures New Funding to Accelerate Expansion Drive.ai Secures New Funding to Accelerate Expansion Drive.ai Secures New Funding to Accelerate Expansion RecommendedDrive.ai Secures New Funding to Accelerate ExpansionChargePoint Is First to Simplify Electric Vehicle Charging by Empowering Drivers to Charge Any EV with a Phone or Apple WatchShare Rocket Study Highlights $1.4 Billion Revenue Opportunity for Local TV Markets via Sponsored Premium Content on Social Media