DrivingSales to Host Webinar with Outsell: Maximize Customer Retention and Expand Reach with Marketing Automation

MINNEAPOLIS, MN–(Marketwired – Mar 9, 2017) – Outsell, which drives more revenue for auto dealers by transforming how they engage customers and prospects throughout their lifecycle, announced today that it is hosting a webinar with DrivingSales on the topic, “Maximize Customer Retention and Expand Reach with Marketing Automation,” on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 12:00 pm Eastern.

Matthew Welch, General Manager of Auburn Volkswagen, joins Outsell and DrivingSales for this webinar to discuss the changing nature of digital marketing and how auto dealers can maximize customer retention and expand their reach by utilizing marketing automation.

In this webinar, dealers will learn best practices on how to maximize their digital marketing efforts by hearing:

What Auburn Volkswagen does to address customer retention.

How to increase service retention and maximize customer retention using marketing automation.

What marketers need to do to succeed as new and emerging channels change the scope of digital marketing.

Who: Panelists: Matthew Welch, General Manager at Auburn Volkswagen; Valerie Vallancourt, Vice President of Marketing at Outsell; Adam Shiflett, Senior Director of Marketing at DrivingSales. Moderator: Kara Neureuther, Digital Marketing Manager at DrivingSales

What: “Maximize Customer Retention and Expand Reach with Marketing Automation“

Where: Your computer

When: Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 12:00 – 1:00 pm Eastern

How: To register for the free event or if you have questions, please visit:

http://www.outsell.com/events/

Webinar Registration Link

About DrivingSales

DrivingSales serves automotive retailers with an integrated suite of technology, knowledge, community and performance insight designed to optimize dealership performance through its people. Founded in 2008, DrivingSales is utilized by two-thirds of franchised dealerships in North America as a resource to improve their business performance. Learn more about the DrivingSales community, news, dealer training or performance analytics at DrivingSales.com.

About Outsell

Outsell drives more revenue for auto dealers by transforming how they engage consumers throughout their individual lifecycles. Outsell makes dealers’ lives easier by keeping them in front of customers and prospects using automated marketing communications across channels — helping them retain more customers and attract new ones. Dealers using Outsell’s proprietary technology are tipped off when consumers are most ready to engage, buy, or service. The Outsell marketing platform manages millions of interactions every month for dealers representing all major automotive brands.