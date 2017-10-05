Home | Business News | Computers and Software News | Drone Delivery Canada Corp. Announces Common Shares to Be Offered in Quebec Drone Delivery Canada Corp. Announces Common Shares to Be Offered in Quebec Drone Delivery Canada Corp. Announces Common Shares to Be Offered in Quebec RecommendedDrone Delivery Canada Corp. Announces Common Shares to Be Offered in QuebecCSE: 2017-1004 – Name and Symbol Change – 360 Capital Financial Services Group Inc. (TSZ)Summit Homes of Washington and Presidio Residential Capital to Hold Grand Opening at Forest Heights in Issaquah on October 7