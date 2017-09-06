DSS and Edwards Brothers Malloy to Host Publishing Fraud Webinar, “The Counterfeit Book Conference”

ROCHESTER, NY–(Marketwired – Sep 6, 2017) – Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: DSS), (“DSS”), a leader in anti-counterfeit, authentication, and diversion protection technologies whose products and solutions are used by governments, corporations and financial institutions to defeat fraud and to help ensure the authenticity, today announced with its partner, Edwards Brothers Malloy, that they will jointly host a webinar focused on book and publication fraud. Edwards Brothers Malloy has been servicing book and journal publishers around the world for nearly 125 years.

Technology advancements and globalization have contributed to a rise in the counterfeiting of published materials. Proliferation of these fake works, especially in online marketplaces, erode publisher revenues while consumers are left with outdated, incomplete, or substandard product.

“Books and journals are an easy target for counterfeiters unless publishers take steps to protect their intellectual property,” said Mike Tobin, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at DSS. “Edwards Brothers is at the forefront of helping publishers protect their content and their businesses.”

The free webinar titled, “The Counterfeit Book Conference“, will be held on September 15th, 2017 at both 10:00 am and 2:00 pm Eastern Time. It will examine the threat facing publishers as well as solutions which can help protect content.

“We’re working to solve a problem we all know exists,” stated John Edwards, President & CEO of Edwards Brothers Malloy. “As our customers’ print solutions provider, helping them prevent counterfeiting and capture that lost revenue is a service we’re pleased to offer in partnership with DSS.”

To register for “The Counterfeit Book Conference” webinar, click HERE or visit www.Authentiguard.com.

