Duncan Park Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

CBJ Newsmakers

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Duncan Park Holdings Corporation (“Duncan Park” or the “Company“) (TSXV: DPH) announces that, further to its press release of December 18, 2018, the Company will file articles of amendment, effective February 1, 2019, to effect the share consolidation (the “Consolidation“) of its issued and outstanding common shares (the “Common Shares“) on the basis of one (1) post-Consolidation Common Share for every forty (40) pre-Consolidation Common Shares.

The Common Shares are expected to commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a post-Consolidation basis on the opening of trading on February 1, 2019.

The Consolidation will reduce the number of Common Shares issued and outstanding from 126,076,108 Common Shares to approximately 3,151,903 Common Shares issued and outstanding.

Duncan Park’s transfer agent, TSX Trust Company, has mailed a letter of transmittal to registered holders of Common Shares. The letter of transmittal contains instructions on how to exchange pre-Consolidation Common Shares for new certificates. Shareholders may also obtain a copy of the letter of transmittal by accessing the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Shareholders who hold their shares in brokerage accounts or “street name” are not required to take any action to effect the exchange of their shares. No fractional shares will be issued under the share consolidation, and any fraction will be rounded to the nearest whole number.

The Company’s new CUSIP number is 265065201 and its new ISIN number is CA2650652019.

About Duncan Park

Duncan Park is a Toronto-based mineral exploration company exploring for gold and other precious metals in Ontario’s prolific Red Lake gold mining district.

For further information, please contact:

Harold J. Doran

Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Duncan Park Holdings Corporation

Tel: 416-524-1313

harold@duncanpark.com

www.duncanpark.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.