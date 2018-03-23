Dundee Corporation to Host Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Year End 2017 Results

TORONTO, March 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dundee Corporation (TSX:DC.A) (“Dundee” or the “Company”) senior management will host a conference call on Thursday, March 29, 2018 at 10 a.m. ET to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2017 results.

FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

Date: Thursday, March 29, 2018

Time: 10 a.m. ET

Webcast: www.dundeecorp.com

Live Call: 1.888.231.8191 or 1.647.427.7450

Replay: 1.855.859.2056 or 1.416.849.0833

Replay Passcode: 3679797

Dundee plans to issue a news release containing the fourth quarter and year end 2017 results after market close on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 and will also post it to the Company’s web site. The conference call will be archived for replay until Thursday, April 5, 2018 at midnight. An archive of the audio webcast will also be available at Dundee’s website.

ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION

Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DC.A”. Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee Corporation is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. Dundee Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

John Vincic

Investor and Media Relations

Dundee Corporation

(647) 402-6375