Dundee Energy Limited Announces 2016 Financial Results

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Proved and probable reserves at December 31, 2016 were 22,360 Mboe, a 12% increase over 20,047 Mboe at December 31, 2015. A 4.3% drop in proved reserves from oil and natural gas production was more than offset by positive revisions related to improved well performance at several of the Corporation’s oil and gas producing properties and the assignment of proved undeveloped reserves to several recompletion and development drilling prospects.

Natural gas production volumes during the year ended December 31, 2016 averaged 11,001 Mcf/d (2015 – 11,660 Mcf/d). This 6% decline is consistent with historical decline rates for these long life reserves.

Oil production volumes decreased to an average of 485 bbls/d during the year ended December 31, 2016 (2015 – 560 bbls/d). This decrease of 13% falls in the lower range of the expected decline rates for these reserves. The successful and ongoing downhole maintenance program implemented in 2014 is the contributing factor to these improved decline rates.

Revenues before royalty interests earned from oil and natural gas sales during the year ended December 31, 2016 were $23.9 million, compared with $29.6 million of revenues earned in the prior year, reflecting reduced production volumes and a decrease in the realized sales price for commodities on a comparative period-over-period basis.

Net loss attributable to owners of the parent for the year ended December 31, 2016 was $19.1 million or $0.10 per share. This compares with a net loss attributable to owners of the parent of $8.3 million or $0.04 per share incurred in the prior year. Included in the net loss during the current year is an impairment of $11.9 million against certain natural oil and gas properties.

Field netbacks during the year ended December 31, 2016, before realized amounts related to derivative financial instruments, were $1.01/Mcf (2015 – $1.19/Mcf) from natural gas and $21.65/bbl (2015 – $20.69/bbl) from oil and liquids.

SOUTHERN ONTARIO ASSETS

(in thousands)

Natural Gas Oil and Liquids Total Net Sales Year ended December 31, 2016 $ 12,196 $ 8,114 $ 20,310 Year ended December 31, 2015 14,635 10,451 25,086 Net decrease in net sales $ (2,439 ) $ (2,337 ) $ (4,776 ) Effect of changes in production volumes $ (790 ) $ (1,391 ) $ (2,181 ) Effect of changes in commodity prices (1,649 ) (946 ) (2,595 ) $ (2,439 ) $ (2,337 ) $ (4,776 )

Approximately $2.2 million of the decrease in net revenues results directly from lower realized prices for the underlying commodities. The remaining $2.6 million decrease in net revenues reflects lower production volumes as a consequence of scheduled overhaul work completed on two compressors related to the offshore gas manufacturing facilities, as well as reduced workover activities in the oilfield during the year as a result of financial restrictions relating to the Corporation’s borrowing capacity.

Field Level Cash Flows and Field Netbacks

(in thousands)

For the years ended December 31, 2016 2015 Natural Gas Oil and Liquids Total Natural Gas Oil and Liquids Total Total sales $ 14,349 $ 9,542 $ 23,891 $ 17,233 $ 12,348 $ 29,581 Royalties (2,153 ) (1,428 ) (3,581 ) (2,598 ) (1,897 ) (4,495 ) Production expenditures (8,130 ) (4,255 ) (12,385 ) (9,557 ) (6,196 ) (15,753 ) 4,066 3,859 7,925 5,078 4,255 9,333 Realized gain on derivative financial instruments 289 - 289 - 341 341 Field level cash flows $ 4,355 $ 3,859 $ 8,214 $ 5,078 $ 4,596 $ 9,674 For the years ended December 31, 2016 2015 Natural Gas Oil and Liquids Total Natural Gas Oil and Liquids Total $/Mcf $/bbl $/boe $/Mcf $/bbl $/boe Total sales $ 3.56 $ 53.52 $ 28.13 $ 4.05 $ 60.04 $ 32.33 Royalties (0.53 ) (8.01 ) (4.22 ) (0.61 ) (9.22 ) (4.91 ) Production expenditures (2.02 ) (23.86 ) (14.58 ) (2.25 ) (30.13 ) (17.22 ) 1.01 21.65 9.33 1.19 20.69 10.20 Realized gain on derivative financial instruments 0.07 - 0.34 - 1.66 0.37 Field netbacks $ 1.08 $ 21.65 $ 9.67 $ 1.19 $ 22.35 $ 10.57

CASTOR UNDERGROUND GAS STORAGE PROJECT

Evidentiary hearings, in connection with the binding arbitration proceedings filed in 2015, were completed in late July, and the Corporation anticipates that the arbitral tribunal will reach its decision in the first quarter of 2017.

NON-IFRS MEASURES

The Corporation believes that important measures of operating performance include certain measures that are not defined under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and as such, may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. While these measures are non-IFRS, they are common benchmarks in the oil and natural gas industry, and are used by the Corporation in assessing its operating results, including net earnings and cash flows.

“Field Level Cash Flows” are calculated as revenues from oil and gas sales, less royalties and production expenditures, adjusted for realized gains or losses on risk management contracts.

“Field Netbacks” refer to field level cash flows expressed on a measurement unit or barrel of oil equivalent basis.

Dundee Energy Limited is a Canadian-based oil and natural gas company with a mandate to create long-term value for its shareholders through the exploration, development, production and marketing of oil and natural gas, and through other high impact energy projects. Dundee Energy holds interests, both directly and indirectly, in the largest accumulation of producing oil and gas assets in Ontario and, through a preferred share investment, in certain exploration and evaluation programs for oil and natural gas offshore Tunisia. The Corporation’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DEN”.

