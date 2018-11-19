Dundee Energy Limited Announces Completion of Court Approved Sale of Assets of Dundee Energy Limited Partnership

CBJ Newsmakers

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dundee Energy Limited (“Dundee Energy” or the “Corporation”) announces that pursuant to an order of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) dated June 11, 2018, the sale of substantially all of the property of Dundee Oil and Gas Limited and Dundee Energy Limited Partnership to Lagasco Inc. was completed on November 16, 2018.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information set forth in this press release, including management’s assessment of each of the Corporation’s future plans and operations, contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions and may include words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “estimates” or similar expressions. In particular, forward-looking statements contained in this document include statements with respect to court approval and successful completion of the asset sale and other risk factors discussed or referred to in the section entitled “Business Risks” in the Corporation’s management’s discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2017. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Corporation will derive from them. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

ABOUT DUNDEE ENERGY LIMITED

Dundee Energy Limited is a Canadian-based oil and natural gas company and holds interests, both directly and indirectly, in producing oil and gas assets in Ontario and, through a preferred share investment, in certain exploration and evaluation programs for oil and natural gas offshore Tunisia.

