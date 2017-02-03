Dundee Sustainable Technologies Inc. Announces Appointment to the Board and Grant of Options

MONTREAL, QUEBEC–(Marketwired – Feb. 3, 2017) - Dundee (CSE:DST)(CSE:DST.CN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Geoff Morphy to its Board. Mr. Morphy, Vice-President, Corporate Development of Dundee Corporation, is an accomplished, results-driven financial services executive, former business owner and advisor with a range of experience and the ability to develop business, manage relationships and lead teams. Over the past thirty-two years, he has developed a record of entrepreneurial and strategic leadership and a reputation for generating top quartile results. Proven at adapting to new situations and adding value, he has significant cross-border and international commercial and corporate structuring and finance experience. Mr. Morphy is replacing Mr. David Whyte who resigned as director. Mr. Whyte served as director of DST since December 8, 2014 and the Board wishes to thank him for his contribution.

The Corporation also announces the grant of 3,600,000 stock options to the directors and 5,900,000 to officers including 1,950,000 to an officer who is also a director. The options vest immediately, expire in five years and are exercisable at $0.05.

About Dundee Sustainable Technologies, a company controlled by Dundee Corporation



The Corporation is engaged in the development and commercialization of environment-friendly technologies for the treatment of materials in the mining industry. Through the development of patented, proprietary processes, DST extracts precious and base metals from ores, concentrates and tailings, while stabilizing contaminants such as arsenic, which could not otherwise be extracted or stabilized with conventional processes because of metallurgical issues or environmental considerations.

DST has filed, published and was granted patents for these processes in several countries.

