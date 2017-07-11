DuSolo 1:10 Share Rollback

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – July 11, 2017) -

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

DuSolo Fertilizers Inc., (TSX VENTURE:DSF) (“DuSolo” or “the Company”) announces that pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on May 18, 2017, the company has consolidated its capital on a one-new-for-10-old basis. The name of the company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on July 11, 2017, the common shares of Dusolo Fertilizers Inc. will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis.

On behalf of DuSolo Fertilizers Inc.

Giles Baynham, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.