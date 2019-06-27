Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | DXC Technology and Zafin Partner to Help Banks Manage Conduct Risk and Increase Customer Lifetime Value DXC Technology and Zafin Partner to Help Banks Manage Conduct Risk and Increase Customer Lifetime Value CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedFancamp Acquires Option on New Brunswick Gold Placer Discovery and Interpreted Drill-Ready Bedrock SourceSaint Jean Carbon Announces Five Spin off CompaniesDXC Technology and Zafin Partner to Help Banks Manage Conduct Risk and Increase Customer Lifetime Value