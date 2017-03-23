DXI Announces Corrections to Revenue and Royalties Disclosed in Q4 and Fiscal 2016 Results Press Release

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – March 23, 2017) - DXI Energy Inc. (TSX:DXI)(OTCQB:DXIEF) (“DXI” or the “Company”), an upstream oil and gas exploration and production company operating in Colorado’s Piceance Basin and the Peace River Arch region in British Columbia, today announced corrections to the “Revenue” and “Royalties” dollar amounts included in the Q4 and Fiscal 2016 financial results press release announcement disseminated to the public on March 22, 2017.

The revised numbers are as follows:

(CA$ thousands) Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, 2016 2015 Change 2016 2015 Change Revenue 954 2,768 -66 % 4,808 8,579 -44 % Royalties 127 517 -75 % 735 1,483 -50 %

No corrections were required to be made to the Company’s Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2016 or the related Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the same period and year.

About DXI ENERGY INC.

DXI Energy Inc. is an upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production company operating projects in Colorado’s Piceance Basin (25,684 net acres) and the Peace River Arch region in British Columbia (14,444 net acres). DXI Energy Inc. maintains offices in Calgary and Vancouver, Canada. The company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (DXI.TO) and the OTCQB (DXIEF).

