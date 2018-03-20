dynaCERT Announces Extension of Equity Private Placement

TORONTO, March 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — dynaCERT Inc. (TSX VENTURE:DYA) (OTCQB:DYFSF) (DAX:DMJ) (“dynaCERT” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that its previously announced non-brokered equity private placement of units at a price of $0.42 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 (the “Financing”) is ongoing. The first tranche of this Financing was previously completed, with 2,894,762 units having been issued on February 22, 2018 for gross proceeds of $1,215,800. Each unit offered under the Financing consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable at $0.50 for a period of one year from closing, provided however that in the event that the Company’s common shares trade at a price above $1.00 per common share on the TSX Venture Exchange for twenty (20) consecutive trading days, dynaCERT shall have the right to give notice to holders that the warrants shall expire within thirty (30) days of such notice. The Financing is expected to be completed in one or more additional tranches. Proceeds from the Financing will be used to fund working capital, manufacturing and special projects of the Company. All of the common shares and warrants that are to be issued in connection with the Financing will be subject to statutory four-month hold periods.

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures, distributes, and installs Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patent-pending technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through electrolysis and supplies these through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with all types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website: www.dynaCERT.com

