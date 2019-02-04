dynaCERT Announces Warrant Amendments

CBJ Newsmakers

TORONTO, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — dynaCERT Inc. (TSX VENTURE: DYA) (OTCQB: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) (“dynaCERT” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the Toronto Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) to reprice some of its outstanding warrants, as previously announced (please see Press Release dated November 27, 2018).

On November 27, 2018, the Company had announced that it had applied to reprice a total of 7,404,627 warrants outstanding, with expiry dates ranging from February 2019 to August 2019 and exercise prices of $0.50, in respect of 5,261,771 warrants, and $1.00, in respect of 2,142,856 warrants. The Company had applied to the Exchange to amend the exercise prices and expiry dates on such previously issued and outstanding warrants.

As a result, as of this date, the Company now has outstanding 21,222,547 warrants to purchase common shares, all of which shall expire on December 1, 2020 and all of which have an exercise price of $0.35, all of which are subject to 30-day notice of expiry acceleration if, for any ten consecutive trading days during the unexpired term of such Warrants, the closing price of the Company’s common shares on the Toronto Venture Exchange is greater than $0.50. The Company also has 400,000 dealer warrants outstanding to purchase common shares at an exercise price of $0.25 until December 1, 2020, subject to 30-day acceleration if, for any ten consecutive trading days during the unexpired term of such warrants, the closing price of the Company’s Shares is greater than $0.50 and 16,349 dealer warrants outstanding to purchase common shares at an exercise price of $0.35 until August 21, 2019.

READER ADVISORY

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to the potential expansion into new markets, industries and segments, such as diesel- powered use of any the dynaCERT products and sales. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance of achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward- looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; the uncertainty of the emerging hydrogen economy; including the hydrogen economy moving at a pace not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

On Behalf of the Board

Murray James Payne, CEO

For more information, please contact:

Jim Payne, CEO & President

dynaCERT Inc.

#101 – 501 Alliance Avenue Toronto, Ontario M6N 2J1 (416) 766-9691 x 2

jpayne@ dynaCERT .com