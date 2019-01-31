dynaCERT Continues Innovation and Development of Intellectual Property Globally

CBJ Newsmakers

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — dynaCERT Inc. (TSX VENTURE: DYA) (OTCQB: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) (“dynaCERT” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its numerous patents relating to the war against NOx and Greenhouse Gas Emissions with our made-in-Ontario Carbon Emission Reduction Technology.

It is not the policy of dynaCERT to provide to the public any details about its intellectual property and day-to-day patent application strategy because of concerns related to fiduciary obligations as a public company and our desire to maintain the long-term global competitiveness of our HydraGEN™ Technology. dynaCERT follows advice from its legal counsel on such matters. However, dynaCERT wishes to clarify certain matters related to its patent applications.

dynaCERT’s patent applications relate to several types of proprietary information which fall into several broad categories:

dynaCERT’s proprietary HydraGEN™ Technology

dynaCERT’s proprietary electrolysis technology

dynaCERT’s proprietary electronic control units or “SMART ECU”

dynaCERT’s proprietary system for measuring and future monetizing of carbon credits

Consistent with its global strategy of protecting its intellectual property and proprietary rights, dynaCERT has engaged qualified law firms specializing in patent applications and protection. In addition, dynaCERT continues to develop new proprietary technologies and continues to engage and collaborate with highly-valued professionals world-wide who are devoted to innovative and creative scientific developments that enhance dynaCERT’s leadership in its world-wide conscientiousness of Carbon Reduction Emission Technology.

In particular, using artificial intelligence and applying the Company’s patent-pending SMART ECU technology, the Company is developing a transport-based carbon credit data collection management system to create a new recurring revenue stream for the Company.

Moreover, dynaCERT continues to innovate and develop products and technologies to preserve its market leadership related to its HydraGEN™ Technology. The Company continues with additional patent applications to protect its technology in different functionalities. Mr. David Bridge, the senior technical advisor to dynaCERT in matters of innovation, leads the dynaCERT team in this regard.

As of this date, all of dynaCERT’s patents and patent-pending applications are in good standing order.

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures, distributes, and installs Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patent-pending technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through electrolysis and supplies these through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with all types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website: www.dynaCERT.com

READER ADVISORY

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to the potential expansion into new markets, industries and segments, such as diesel-powered use of any the dynaCERT products and sales. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance of achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward- looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; the uncertainty of the emerging hydrogen economy; including the hydrogen economy moving at a pace not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

