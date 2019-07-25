Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | dynaCERT Secures a Compelling Financing Alternative for its HydraGEN™ Technology from KarbonKleen Inc. dynaCERT Secures a Compelling Financing Alternative for its HydraGEN™ Technology from KarbonKleen Inc. CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedFraser Institute News Release: Quebec’s public-private pharmacare model provides more generous—and timely—access to new drugsdynaCERT Secures a Compelling Financing Alternative for its HydraGEN™ Technology from KarbonKleen Inc.Victory Square Adds Three New Advisory Members