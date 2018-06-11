Dynacor Begins its Exploration Campaign at Tumipampa

MONTRÉAL, May 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSX:DNG) (OTC:DNGDF) (Dynacor or the Corporation) is pleased to report that it has begun its 2018 exploration campaign in the disseminated gold zone at Tumipampa.

Following a new agreement with the local community, Dynacor has begun the first steps in its 2018-2019 exploration campaign at Tumipampa. The exploration will focus on the Sumac brecciated quartzite zone and “Oro-baritina” zone (that has never been explored) and that are host to disseminated gold mineralization associated with brecciated quartzites.

The ground geophysical survey team (Val-d’Or Sudamerica) was deployed last week and have begun working with the company’s geologists on site.

The Sumac brecciated quartzite zone will be covered with a grid of 30 geophysical lines spaced 100 meters apart with readings every 50 m and adding up to a 74.8 km of total coverage. The “Oro-baritina zone” grid includes 12 lines, spaced at 200 meters and adding up to 27.6 km of coverage. Induced polarization, magnetic and DGPS data will be acquired and analyzed.

A 4,300 meter surface drilling program will immediately follow the geophysical survey. The most promising drilling targets will be identified by compiling and analyzing all the induced polarization results as well as the geological mapping, geochemical rock assays and MMI soil geochemistry data.

The approved budget is $2.4 million over the next 24 months.

A figure accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f741e335-ffc1-457f-9884-2724a136b47f

ABOUT DYNACOR GOLD MINES INC.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. is a gold production corporation headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The corporation is engaged in ore processing operations. At present, Dynacor produces and explores in Peru where its management team has decades of experience and expertise. In 2017, Dynacor produced 79,897 ounces of gold and its production guidance for 2018 is 90-94,000 ounces of gold. Dynacor trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (DNG) and the OTC in the United States under the symbol (DNGDF).

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in the foregoing may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Dynacor, or industry results, to be materially different from any future result, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this news release.

