DynaEnergetics Announces Favorable Ruling in Trademark Case

HOUSTON, TX–(Marketwired – May 5, 2017) – DynaEnergetics, a business of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ: BOOM), today announced it has prevailed in a trademark counterclaim against GEODynamics, Inc. The counterclaim was filed in response to a suit by GEODynamics alleging violations of its trademark on the term “reactive.” A federal judge in the Eastern District of Texas ruled the term is generic, and canceled GEODynamics’ trademark. DynaEnergetics has filed an application for declaration of invalidity in Europe on the same term.

The counterclaim ruling relates to a 2015 suit filed by GEODynamics that alleged patent infringement and trademark violations associated with DynaEnergetics’ sales of its DPEX® shaped charges in the United States. In a March 2017 trial on the patent issue, a jury found in favor of DynaEnergetics and its co-defendants, and invalidated the asserted claims of the GEODynamics patent.

“This trademark ruling brings much needed clarity to our customers and industry,” said Thilo Sharf, DynaEnergetics product line manager. “We are pleased to have successfully resolved this issue and can return our focus to bringing industry-leading technologies and products to our markets.”

About DynaEnergetics

DynaEnergetics’ innovative perforating systems make a measureable impact on well productivity, completion cost and safety. As the only global perforating manufacturer that designs, manufactures and qualifies all of its equipment and accessories in-house, DynaEnergetics ensures unmatched performance and the lowest total cost of operations. For more information, visit www.dynaenergetics.com.