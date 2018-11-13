Dynamic Attractions and Chance Rides Team-Up

CBJ Newsmakers

Strategic Alliance provides the industry with unrivalled innovation and expanded manufacturing capacity

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today the attractions industry’s two leading ride manufacturers, Dynamic Attractions and Chance Rides, have announced a strategic alliance. Together they will provide the industry with innovative ride systems designed by Dynamic Attractions with manufacturing support provided by Chance Rides at its 20-acre ride manufacturing facility in Wichita, Kansas.

The two companies’ alliance allows them to capitalize on Dynamic Attractions’ strengths in engineering and cutting-edge innovation while leveraging Chance Rides’ full in-house manufacturing capabilities.

“By working with the legendary Chance Rides, we’re able to offer theme parks faster build times while maintaining our high standards in build quality,” states Guy Nelson, CEO, Dynamic Attractions. “The artistry of Chance’s fabricators is impressive; we’re delighted to be working with them on a number of our projects.”

Chance Rides has manufactured more than 5,000 amusement rides in its 57-year history. Their diverse product line of Coasters, Rides, and People Movers includes the famed C.P. Huntington Train, world-class carousels, and giant observation wheels.

“Dynamic Attractions continues to raise the bar for innovation,” states Dick Chance, CEO, Chance Rides. The company is looking forward to having access to Dynamic Attractions’ 100 plus in-house engineers, many of whom have experience designing next generation ride systems. “The company constantly wins innovation awards for a good reason; they can see the invisible and do the impossible.”

Together, Dynamic Attractions and Chance Rides will combine Dynamic’s forward-thinking innovation and Chance’s on-time & on-budget manufacturing. The synergies created by this alliance will give park designers new tools to work with, keep park owners within budget, and provide guests and ride enthusiasts with exciting new experiences.

About Dynamic Attractions www.dynamicattractions.com

Over 50 of the world’s most popular theme park rides have been designed and built by Dynamic Attractions. In addition to its line of innovative rides, it creates premium, customized ride systems. It also provides parts and service support for rides of all kinds. Dynamic has operations in Vancouver, Orlando, Dallas, Toronto and Shanghai and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Empire Industries Ltd (www.empind.com).

About Chance Rides www.chancerides.com

Chance Rides is North America’s longest running amusement ride manufacturer. It manufactures rides for amusement parks and family entertainment centers; it has built over 5,000 rides since 1961. Its ‘C.P. Huntington’ train is renowned for its beautiful design and function. Chance’s Wheels and Carousels are tourism destination landmarks. The company’s 400,000 square feet manufacturing complex is in Wichita, Kansas.

