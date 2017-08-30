Dynasty Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Voting Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc. (“Dynasty” or the “Company“) (TSXV:DMM) (OTCQX:DMMIF) is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting held on August 17, 2017 in Vancouver, British Columbia (the “Meeting“).

The number of directors was fixed at five (5) and each of the following five (5) nominees proposed by management was elected as a director on a vote by show of hands. The proxies received by management with respect to the election of directors were as follows:

NOMINEE VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD Keith Piggott 99.68 % 0.32 % Gregg J. Sedun 99.68 % 0.32 % Javier Reyes 99.67 % 0.33 % Leonard Clough 99.67 % 0.33 % Mark H. Bailey 99.98 % 0.02 %

In addition, at the Meeting, shareholders approved the following:

(i) the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company’s auditors for the ensuing year and the authorization of the board of directors (the “Board“) to fix the auditor’s remuneration;

(ii) the adoption and ratification of the Company’s 2017 stock option plan as contained in the management information circular dated July 18, 2017 in respect of the Meeting;

(iii) the change of the Company’s name from “Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc.” to “Core Gold Inc.” (the “Name Change“), or such other name as the Board, in its sole discretion, may resolve and as may be acceptable to the applicable regulatory authorities, including the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange“); and

(iv) the continuation of the Company (the “Continuation“) from the jurisdiction of the Yukon Territories to the jurisdiction of British Columbia under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), and the adoption of new articles of the Company in connection therewith.

Completion of the Name Change is subject to the Company obtaining Exchange approval.

The Company expects to complete the Name Change and the Continuation during the current financial period.

A total of 34,295,531 common shares of the Company (“Shares“) were voted at the Meeting, representing approximately 36.58% of the votes attached to all outstanding Shares as of the record date.

About Dynasty

Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc. (TSXV:DMM) (OTCQX:DMMIF) is a Canadian based mining company involved in the mining, exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador. The Company is currently focused on gold production at its wholly-owned Dynasty Goldfield project and continued development at its Zaruma mine. Mineral is treated at the Company’s wholly-owned treatment plant close to the Zaruma mine operations. The Company also owns other significant gold exploration projects including the Jerusalem Project (located 30 kilometres south of the Fruta del Norte project), the Copper Duke area and the Linderos area in southern Ecuador.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements which are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking information” which are prospective in nature. Such information in this news release includes statements relating to Exchange approval of the Name Change and the timing of the Continuation. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause Dynasty’s actual results, revenues, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Important risks that could cause Dynasty’s actual results, revenues, performance or achievements to differ materially from Dynasty’s expectations include, among other things, risks found in Dynasty’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2016, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Other than in accordance with regulatory obligations, Dynasty is not under any obligation and Dynasty expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT: For further information please visit the Company's website at www.dynastymining.com or please contact: Keith Piggott, CEO Suite 1201 – 1166 Alberni Street Vancouver, B.C. V6E 3Z3 Phone: +1 (604) 345-4822 Email: info@dynastymining.com