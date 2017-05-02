Dynasty Announces Lifting of Management Cease Trade Order

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – May 2, 2017) - Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc. (“Dynasty” or the “Company“) (TSX VENTURE:DMM)(OTCQX:DMMIF) reports that the Management Cease Trade Order imposed by the British Columbia Security Commission on April 3, 2017 was lifted effective May 2, 2017 following the filing of the Company’s audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2016, together with its management discussion and analysis and annual information form.

About Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc.

Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc. is a Canadian based mining company involved in the mining, exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador. The Company is currently focused on gold production and continued development at its Zaruma Gold Project. The Company also owns the Dynasty Goldfield Project, a permitted property 180km southwest of the Zaruma project, and the Jerusalem Project, an exploration property immediately south of the Fruta del Norte project.

For further information please visit the Company’s website at www.dynastymining.com

