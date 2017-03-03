Friday, March 3, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | Financial News | E-L Financial Corporation Limited Announces Dividends

E-L Financial Corporation Limited Announces Dividends

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – March 3, 2017) - The Board of Directors of E-L Financial Corporation Limited (TSX:ELF)(TSX:ELF.PR.F)(TSX:ELF.PR.G)(TSX:ELF.PR.H) today declared the following cash dividends:

Class Record Date Payable Date Amount of Dividend
First Preference Shares, Series 1 April 3, 2017 April 17, 2017 $0.33125
First Preference Shares, Series 2 April 3, 2017 April 17, 2017 $0.296875
First Preference Shares, Series 3 April 3, 2017 April 17, 2017 $0.34375
Series A Preference Shares April 3, 2017 April 17, 2017 $0.125
Common Shares April 3, 2017 April 17, 2017 $1.25

E-L Financial Corporation Limited advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act, Canada and any similar provincial tax legislation.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited
Richard B. Carty
Vice-President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
(416) 947-2578
(416) 362-2592 (FAX)
Recommended
Cadillac Arranges Private Placement for Up to $1 Million
GPM Metals Inc. Announces the Grant of Stock Options