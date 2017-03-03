E-L Financial Corporation Limited Announces Dividends
TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – March 3, 2017) - The Board of Directors of E-L Financial Corporation Limited (TSX:ELF)(TSX:ELF.PR.F)(TSX:ELF.PR.G)(TSX:ELF.PR.H) today declared the following cash dividends:
|Class
|Record Date
|Payable Date
|Amount of Dividend
|First Preference Shares, Series 1
|April 3, 2017
|April 17, 2017
|$0.33125
|First Preference Shares, Series 2
|April 3, 2017
|April 17, 2017
|$0.296875
|First Preference Shares, Series 3
|April 3, 2017
|April 17, 2017
|$0.34375
|Series A Preference Shares
|April 3, 2017
|April 17, 2017
|$0.125
|Common Shares
|April 3, 2017
|April 17, 2017
|$1.25
E-L Financial Corporation Limited advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act, Canada and any similar provincial tax legislation.
E-L Financial Corporation Limited
Richard B. Carty
Vice-President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
(416) 947-2578
(416) 362-2592 (FAX)
