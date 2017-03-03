E-L Financial Corporation Limited Announces Dividends

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – March 3, 2017) - The Board of Directors of E-L Financial Corporation Limited (TSX:ELF)(TSX:ELF.PR.F)(TSX:ELF.PR.G)(TSX:ELF.PR.H) today declared the following cash dividends:

Class Record Date Payable Date Amount of Dividend First Preference Shares, Series 1 April 3, 2017 April 17, 2017 $0.33125 First Preference Shares, Series 2 April 3, 2017 April 17, 2017 $0.296875 First Preference Shares, Series 3 April 3, 2017 April 17, 2017 $0.34375 Series A Preference Shares April 3, 2017 April 17, 2017 $0.125 Common Shares April 3, 2017 April 17, 2017 $1.25

E-L Financial Corporation Limited advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act, Canada and any similar provincial tax legislation.