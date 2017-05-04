e2b teknologies Announces Innovate Business Technology Forum and User Group

CHARDON, OH–(Marketwired – May 04, 2017) – e2b teknologies today announced Innovate 2017 (www.e2btek.com/innovate-2017/), a one-day Business Technology Forum and ERP User Group event to be held in Cleveland, OH on Tuesday, September 12, 2017. The inaugural event is open to local businesses. The company expects more than 150 attendees and technology sponsors focused around companies using or evaluating Intuit QuickBooks, Sage 100, Sage 500, Sage X3, Epicor ERP, and Intacct cloud accounting.

“There used to be several business technology shows in the region,” said e2b teknologies President Lynne Henslee. “But today there are very few local events. That’s why we created Innovate. It gives business owners, financial executives, and information technology professionals the ability to evaluate five major ERP and accounting business applications, see all the great products and technology that integrate with them, and meet with existing users of those tools in one place in a single-day event.”

Over 40 sessions are planned covering the full spectrum of business technology and applications from enterprise resources planning and accounting to business intelligence and reporting, inventory and warehouse management, customer relationship management, human resources and payroll, accounts receivable automation, document management, asset management and more.

Five dedicated tracks run during the day for users and companies evaluating products like Intuit QuickBooks, Sage 100, Sage 500, Epicor ERP, Sage X3, Intacct Cloud Accounting and the company’s own Anytime Collect (aka Epicor Cash Collect) with user group meetings, product road maps, and demonstrations throughout the day. Representatives from Sage, Epicor, and Intacct will be available for questions. The Intuit QuickBooks track is sponsored by Skoda Minotti (www.skodaminotti.com), the regions’ predominant QuickBooks ProAdvisor.

“Attendees will learn more about the products they already own while connecting with their peers, learning from the technology providers, networking with other business and technology professionals, and exploring new products that may fit their needs as their businesses continue to evolve,” Henslee said.

The event will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn Downtown Cleveland. Event and registration information is available at www.e2btek.com/innovate/. Early bird tickets are $100 per person through May 31, 2017. Attendee tickets include a full-day conference pass, continental breakfast and lunch, and tickets to a classic ballpark picnic and baseball game in the evening featuring the 2016 American League Champion Cleveland Indians and Detroit Tigers.

Innovate 2017 is co-sponsored by Anytime Collect, Skoda Minotti & Co. CPA, Solupay Payment Processing, and business intelligence provider Solver USA. Companies interested in participating as a sponsor can contact e2b teknologies through the event website.

About e2b teknologies

e2b teknologies (www.e2btek.com) is a Sage Gold Partner and Epicor Platinum Partner providing consulting, custom development, integration, and support services for ERP products including Sage 100, Sage 500, Sage X3, and Epicor ERP as well as specialized business applications for CRM, HCM, EAM, BI, and more. The company has received numerous accolades including Sage President’s Circle, Epicor Highest Customer Satisfaction, Sage Gold Development Partner of the Year, Bob Scott’s VAR Stars, and Accounting Today’s Top 100 VAR honors.