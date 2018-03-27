Early Warning Report Issued Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 in Respect of the Acquisition of Shares of Deer Horn Capital Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In accordance with regulatory requirements, Mr. Tyrone Docherty, a director and the President & CEO of Deer Horn Capital Inc. (CSE:DHC) (“Deer Horn” or the “Company”), reports that his wholly-owned company, Docherty Capital Inc., has recently been issued 1,200,000 common shares of Deer Horn at a deemed price of $0.10/share pursuant to the settlement of $120,000 debt owed to that company. Upon completion of this debt settlement, Mr. Docherty now has ownership/control of 1,866,790 shares of Deer Horn representing approximately 14% of Deer Horn’s present outstanding shares, on a non-diluted basis. On a partially diluted basis (assuming the exercise of all 200,000 stock options owned/controlled by Mr. Docherty), Mr. Docherty would have ownership/control over approximately 15% of the then issued Deer Horn shares.

The shares recently acquired by Mr. Docherty are held for investment purposes only. Mr. Docherty may acquire additional Deer Horn shares or dispose of Deer Horn shares (through market or private transaction) from time to time.

A copy of the related early warning report may be obtained under Deer Horn’s profile on the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com) or from Mr. Docherty at 4672 Kensington Place, Delta, BC V4K 4W5.

“ Tyrone Docherty ”

TYRONE DOCHERTY