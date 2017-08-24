EarlySense and SleepMed Inc. Partner to Deliver Expert Solutions for Sleep Apnea Detection and Treatment in the Comfort of One’s Home

WEST PALM BEACH, FL and WALTHAM, MA–(Marketwired – August 24, 2017) – EarlySense®, the creators behind EarlySense Live™, the contact-free health and sleep monitor that shares highly accurate data with users about their vital signs and sleep cycles, and SleepMed Inc., the nation’s premier provider in sleep medicine services, today announced a partnership to help provide consumers with a solution that will help identify sleep disorders that may impact their health including Obstructive Sleep Apnea Syndrome (OSA).

EarlySense Live uses hospital-proven technology to help its users easily track and monitor health vital signs such as heart rate, respiratory rate, sleep cycles and stress levels. The sensor can also monitor disruptions throughout the night including detection of interrupted breathing.

When concerning symptoms of breathing interruptions are captured by the device, the product’s synced mobile app will now send a notification to invite the user to visit SleepMed’s site, where users will then find support in determining their level of sleep apnea and receive recommendations regarding next steps in treating their symptoms.

“By collaborating with SleepMed, we are able to not only bring awareness to our users, but also offer an effective next step in identifying the extent of their sleep risk,” said Avner Halperin, CEO of EarlySense. “Sleep disorders such as OSA affect over 20 million Americans each year. As this is such a significant health concern across the United States, it’s a priority of ours to deliver to our users relevant and accurate data so they can be proactive in leading a healthier, more comfortable life.”

EarlySense Live has been clinically tested by the Sleep Center at Soroka Medical Center for its high accuracy in detecting sleep apnea episodes in both adults and children. When alerted for significant sleep and breathing fluctuations, the EarlySense Live app will direct users to a SleepMed questionnaire which will allow them to learn more about sleep apnea, and have the ability to receive a risk assessment for further details of their condition.

“With EarlySense’s exceptional consumer monitoring service and SleepMed’s risk severity expertise, we believe this is a perfect collaboration to help those who suffer from sleep disorders to gain awareness of their condition which before may have gone undetected,” said Tom Wittick, CSO of SleepMed. “This more proactive model will offer users key sleep risk insights and support, which can be shared with a physician to finalize treatment options.”

The SleepMed assistance feature is expected to be available within the EarlySense Live app in September 2017. EarlySense Live is currently available for $199.00 at earlysense.com/digital-health and Amazon.com. To learn more about EarlySense Live or EarlySense, please visit www.earlysense.com.

About SleepMed Inc.

SleepMed is the nation’s premier provider of best in class integrated sleep medicine services from home and laboratory sleep diagnostics to outcomes-based sleep disorder treatments and support. As the nation’s leader in sleep diagnostics and therapy, SleepMed is helping more people improve their overall wellness through the diagnosis and treatment of sleep disorders. SleepMed provides more than 240,000 in-lab and home sleep tests, and comprehensive DME operations for sleep therapy. They are the nation’s most comprehensive service provider in sleep health improvement. Visit http://www.sleepmedinc.com/ for further information.

About EarlySense®

EarlySense® provides contact-free, continuous monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer digital health markets. EarlySense’s integrated sensor utilizes Artificial Intelligence (AI) and big data analytics to provide actionable health insights and improve clinical outcomes.

Used worldwide in hospitals, rehab and skilled nursing facilities, EarlySense assists clinicians in early detection of patient deterioration, helping to prevent adverse events, including code blues which are a result of cardiac or respiratory arrest, preventable ICU transfers, patient falls and pressure ulcers.

EarlySense® Live™ is the first at-home consumer health monitor powered by EarlySense’s medically-proven sensor and AI analytics. Live is particularly useful for tracking the health and sleep of the aging population and children, to help facilitate better health choices.

EarlySense has partnered with leading global technology companies including Samsung, Welch Allyn, iFit and Beurer. The company is based in Ramat Gan, Israel and Waltham, MA.

For more information, visit www.earlysense.com and earlysense.com/digital-health.

