EarlySense Live Family Health Monitoring Kit Empowers Sandwich Generation with Clinically-Proven and Accurate Health Insights and Alerts

WALTHAM, MA–(Marketwired – August 29, 2017) – EarlySense®, known for its contact-free, continuous health monitoring solutions, announced today the EarlySense Live™ Family Health Monitoring Kit with SmartShare™, providing caregivers, such as the parents of young children and adults caring for aging loved ones, with a clinically-proven platform to easily track and manage a dependent’s health whether sleeping in a room down the hall or living in another state.

Using the same clinically-proven technology as EarlySense Live, the Family Health Monitoring Kit provides a solution for caregivers overseeing the health of dependents who do not have a smartphone. The monitoring device shares real-time health insights via the EarlySense Live mobile app, on the caregiver’s smartphone, and measures key signals, including breathing, heart rate, stress levels, and sleep cycles. The Family Health Monitoring Kit can help parents and caregivers be more proactive about the health of the children and aging adults in their lives.

The monitor contains artificial intelligence-based algorithms that provide a highly accurate depiction of a person’s health. Parents of children with asthma, allergies and sleep apnea who are concerned about their children’s health might benefit from using this device, as monitoring breathing and sleep information can help them better care for their children. In a recent study led by Prof. Asher Tal, Head (Emeritus) and founder of the Pediatric Pulmonary Unit and Sleep Center at Soroka Medical Center, the EarlySense Live device delivered a 90 percent accuracy rate for detecting sleep apnea and disordered breathing in children. The device was also found to accurately detect apnea episodes, thus allowing for early consultation with a healthcare professional and providing caregivers with peace of mind.

“As a father, I understand firsthand what it is like to worry about the health of your child. This sense of responsibility for another life — whether it’s your child, an aging parent, or any other loved one, is a common experience for most adults,” said Avner Halperin, CEO of EarlySense. “This is why I feel so passionately about the EarlySense Live Family Health Monitoring Kit, as it will bring peace of mind to thousands of caregivers through its hospital-proven sensor technology, remote monitoring capabilities, and life-improving insights.”

The Family Health Monitoring Kit and monthly subscription-based service, SmartShare, work together to remotely view data from the dependent’s sensor, allowing caregivers to oversee real-time alerts and morning data reports. To further help with the proactive care process, the Family Health Monitoring Kit sends updates if heart or breathing rates cross thresholds set by users, hence indicating when professional medical consultation may be necessary. The easy-to-use, under-the-mattress device eliminates the need to wear an uncomfortable monitor to bed and empowers caregivers with a consistent and up-close sleep and health analysis even when they’re away from their loved ones.

The EarlySense Live Family Health Monitoring Kit with SmartShare is expected to be available for $199 on EarlySense.com and Amazon.com later this year. To learn more about the Health Monitoring Kit and to be notified when it is available for order, visit earlysense.com/digital-health/.

About EarlySense®

EarlySense® provides contact-free, continuous monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer digital health markets. EarlySense’s integrated sensor utilizes Artificial Intelligence (AI) and big data analytics to provide actionable health insights and improve clinical outcomes.

Used worldwide in hospitals, rehab and skilled nursing facilities, EarlySense assists clinicians in early detection of patient deterioration, helping to prevent adverse events, including code blues which are a result of cardiac or respiratory arrest, preventable ICU transfers, patient falls and pressure ulcers.

EarlySense® Live™ is the first at-home consumer health monitor powered by EarlySense’s medically-proven sensor and AI analytics. Live is particularly useful for tracking the health and sleep of the aging population and children, to help facilitate better health choices.

EarlySense has partnered with leading global technology companies including Samsung, Welch Allyn, iFit and Beurer. The company is based in Ramat Gan, Israel and Waltham, MA.

For more information, visit www.earlysense.com.

