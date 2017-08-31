Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc./Senior Management Changes: Michael Warren Confirmed as CEO

MONTREAL, QUEBEC–(Marketwired – Aug. 31, 2017) - Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. (CSE:EAC)(CSE:EAC.CN)(CNSX:EAC) (“Earth Alive” or the “Company”), announces that Mr. Michael Warren has been confirmed in his role as President and Chief Executive Officer, following his interim nomination, and, Ms. Liette Nadon has been appointed Interim Chief Financial Officer, to replace Earth Alive’s former Chief Financial Officer.

Robert Blain, Chairman, stated : « We are very pleased that Mr. Warren has accepted to continue in his role and we remain confident that under his leadership, Earth Alive’s objectives will be achieved in the short term. » Mr. Warren has been a member of Earth Alive’s senior management team since 2014 where he has been singled out for consistently identifying innovative business concepts and bringing them to market, all with a focus on products that are earth and human-friendly. Mr. Warren is familiar with the day to day operations and the general development strategy of Earth Alive. He holds a Business Degree from Bishop’s University and prior to joining Earth Alive, he had built LFP Solutions, an organic soil inputs distribution company where he developed operational & management expertise.

Following the latest financial results and the extensive review of operations completed by an independent external consultant, the Board has undertaken to implement several key reccomandations to ensure that Earth Alive’s activities are conducted in the most efficient manner while continuing on the path of sustainable growth and profitability. Management is currently in discussions with several parties to ensure that Earth Alive’s short term financial needs are met and the Company can move forward with a focus on business developement. The Company will release any related information in a timely manner.

For additional company information, please visit: www.earthalivect.com

