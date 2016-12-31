EarthCam Presents First 4K Video Webcast of New Year’s Eve Live from Times Square

NEW YORK, NY–(Marketwired – December 30, 2016) – EarthCam, the leading provider of webcam technology, software and services, is helping fans around the world start the new year in dynamic 4K resolution. This New Year’s Eve, EarthCam again brings views of the world’s most exciting locations into people’s living rooms and onto their handsets, including a first-ever 4K stream of Times Square live on YouTube.

Founded in 1996, EarthCam was created to encourage exploration, foster discovery and connect people through innovative live camera technology. Famous for installing their first cameras in New York City, EarthCam has continued that tradition by broadcasting live from major cities, landmark tourist attractions and events around the world. As a live webcam innovator, EarthCam delivered many of the world’s first webcasts, including New Year’s Eve in Times Square in 1996, the Intel New York Music Festival at iconic punk club, CBGB, in 1997, Super Bowl XXXII events in 1998, the red carpet at the 1998 Tony Awards, the famous St. Patrick’s Day Parade on 5th Avenue in 1998 and New York Fashion Week in 1999. The lenses of EarthCam’s cameras captivated people around the world and led to the company winning the Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Tourism Website in 2006.

As a gift to its fans as part of the 21st New Year’s Eve webcast celebration, EarthCam installed 4K live streaming video cameras where it all first began — in Times Square. These new cameras join other unique EarthCam webcam locations including cameras installed on the torch balcony of the Statue of Liberty in 2011, which has been closed to the public since 1916, and Petra in 2013, the famous archeological site inhabited over 2,000 years ago. These views were made possible through partnerships with the National Park Service and Jordan Tourism Board. Throughout the years, EarthCam’s streaming video quality has continually evolved to deliver the highest-quality webcam content, from still jpeg images updating once every 60 seconds in 1996 to full 4K ultra-high definition streaming video today.

“Twenty years ago, we started with a camera that produced 1/12th of a megapixel and today we are capable of producing over 100 billion pixel images,” said Brian Cury, CEO and Founder of EarthCam. “While we’ve seen great leaps in technology, I’m most proud of our corporate culture. Every aspect is dedicated to helping people explore important destinations where they can expand their collective consciousness and witness events they may never have a chance to experience in person.”

After 9/11, the demand for security increased and EarthCam utilized its technology purposed for tourism and entertainment to webcast the recovery and rescue efforts at the World Trade Center. This change led Cury to discover additional applications for webcam technology in the construction, transportation and sports industries, creating EarthCam.net. One of the first major projects EarthCam documented was the rebuilding of lower Manhattan, including One World Trade Center and the National September 11 Memorial and Museum. Time-lapse movies edited from the fifteen years of imagery created by these construction cameras have been viewed over 10 million times on YouTube and have been featured in documentaries and countless times on broadcast TV. Today, project teams around the world use these live streaming and time-lapse cameras to monitor, document and promote jobsites. From NASA to NASCAR, from Levi’s Stadium to the Louvre in Abu Dhabi, EarthCam’s webcams have been selected to document some of the world’s most recognized projects including the Panama Canal, six Super Bowl host stadiums and Jeddah Tower, soon to be the tallest super-structure in the world.

Over the years, EarthCam invented many world firsts: a breakthrough cellular wireless webcam in 1999, the release of the world’s first user-controllable robotic megapixel video camera in 2005, the world’s first outdoor fully automated gigapixel camera in 2012, and most recently, EarthCam introduced EarthCam Air, groundbreaking aerial imagery which combines EarthCam’s powerful webcam technology with Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) services to produce geospatial images. EarthCam’s latest first, live 4K streams in Times Square, are the best way to ring in 2017. Spending the night away from a computer? Download EarthCam’s Webcams app and party on the go!

