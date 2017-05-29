East Africa Metals completes Mato Bula infill diamond drill program, most recent intersections include 12.60 metres grading 12.59 grams per tonne gold, 0.66% copper, and 1.5 grams per tonne silver.

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – May 29, 2017) – East Africa Metals Inc.(TSX VENTURE: EAM) (“East Africa” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce newly received results from recently completed infill diamond drilling at the Adyabo Project, Mato Bula deposit in Ethiopia.

Highlight intersections include:

At Mato Bula – 12.60 metres grading 12.59 grams per tonne gold, 0.66% copper, and 1.5 grams per tonne silver, from 77.40 metres drill depth (WMD085), and;

At Mato Bula – 7.60 metres grading 14.59 grams per tonne gold, 0.62% copper, and 1.5 grams per tonne silver, from 150.40 metres drill depth (WMD086).

Adyabo Project Mato Bula work program

The Mato Bula infill diamond drill program was concluded on May 15, 2017. A total of 7,025 metres in 49 holes were completed. Geophysical I.P. survey work continues on site, and is expected to be completed in early June 2017. The most recent drill results received are outlined below.

Mato Bula infill diamond drill intercepts

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) 1 Gold g/t2,3 Copper % Silver g/t Zinc % Local Azimuth Dip Prospect WMD076 16.24 19.00 2.76 5.13 0.04 1.7 0.01 270 -45 Mato Bula 40.01 46.00 5.99 2.29 0.26 8.0 0.30 WMD077 30.00 36.00 6.00 1.36 0.55 1.2 0.02 270 -69 Mato Bula 63.80 67.00 3.20 0.92 0.21 4.1 1.11 71.80 93.00 21.2^^ 0.28 0.23 4.7 1.02 including 88.00 93.00 5.00 0.47 0.32 6.3 0.57 WMD078 40.23 41.00 0.77 1.90 0.14 0.0 0.01 270 -49 Mato Bula 143.26 147.00 3.74 4.22 1.13 1.2 0.00 151.30 154.90 3.60 0.51 1.70 2.6 0.00 228.00 232.73 4.73^^ 0.25 0.28 6.8 1.57 WMD079 34.30 40.64 6.34 0.54 0.01 1.7 0.00 270 -45 Mato Bula 50.00 53.80 3.80 4.84 0.52 5.9 0.06 WMD080 105.00 110.00 5.00 0.61 0.90 1.8 0.00 270 -63 Mato Bula 129.00 135.00 6.00 5.39 0.06 1.1 0.00 including 133.00 135.00 2.00 14.95 0.06 2.0 0.00 WMD081 22.86 25.91 3.05 2.24 0.00 0.2 0.00 270 -47 Mato Bula WMD082 47.00 50.00 3.00 0.81 0.93 0.6 0.00 270 -47 Mato Bula 81.00 81.58 0.58 2.17 0.37 0.0 0.00 WMD083 214.91 218.30 3.39^^ 0.68 0.18 11.8 2.41 270 -62 Mato Bula 216.30 220.30 4.00 0.76 0.25 11.2 0.34 WMD084 96.07 97.30 1.23 1.89 0.86 1.1 0.00 270 -49 Mato Bula 125.00 127.00 2.00 4.25 0.21 0.0 0.00 135.48 135.93 0.45 12.30 0.95 19.3 0.05 WMD085 77.40 90.00 12.60 12.59 0.66 1.5 0.03 270 -56 Mato Bula 146.22 153.53 7.31 0.80 0.45 3.3 0.08 WMD086 150.40 158.00 7.60 14.59 0.62 1.5 0.03 270 -58 Mato Bula including 153.00 155.65 2.65 37.12 1.44 3.6 0.03 WMD087 101.53 108.40 6.87 3.74 0.29 0.7 0.02 270 -48 Mato Bula WMD088 108.70 123.00 14.30 2.39 0.26 0.6 0.01 270 -51 Mato Bula including 108.70 115.00 6.30 4.59 0.44 1.2 0.02 131.00 135.00 4.00 2.64 1.14 2.8 0.01

1True thicknesses are interpreted as 60-90% of stated intervals.

2No topcut has been used on analyses

3Intervals use a 0.3 gram per tonne gold cutoff value

^^Zinc interval, not subject to gold cutoff criteria

Harvest Project Update

Diamond drilling results were also received for the Lihamat drill program, as described below.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) 1 Gold g/t2,3 Local Azimuth Dip Prospect LD001 49.00 51.00 2.00 9.840 90 -59 Lihamat LD002 35.00 36.00 1.00 4.300 90 -54 Lihamat 61.00 62.00 1.00 4.370 LD003 No Significant Results 90 -56 Lihamat LD004 15.50 17.00 1.50 3.300 90 -61 Lihamat

1True thicknesses are interpreted as 60-90% of stated intervals.

2No topcut has been used on analyses

3Intervals use a 0.3 gram per tonne gold cutoff value

Diagrams illustrating recent drilling results are attached and available on the website.

Quality Control

The planning, execution, and monitoring of East Africa’s drilling and quality control programs at the Harvest and Adyabo Projects has been conducted under the supervision of Jeff Heidema, P.Geo., East Africa’s Vice President Exploration. Mr. Heidema is a “Qualified Person” as defined by NI 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the geological information contained in this news release. Diamond drilling was coordinated by East Africa’s contract geologists who also managed the preparation, logging, and sampling of core and rock samples, in addition to carrying out bulk density measurements. During sampling, quality control standards and blanks were introduced at pre-determined intervals to monitor laboratory performance. A system of field, reject, and pulp sample duplicates was also incorporated, as were specific programs of re-assaying and umpire lab assaying to both monitor laboratory performance and also characterize potential mineralization; all consistent with industry best practice.

Drill core samples have undergone preliminary preparation at the Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories facility in Ankara, Turkey, and are crushed to 80% passing 10 mesh, and pulverized to 85% passing 200 mesh (PRP70-1KG package). Analyses are conducted at both the Turkey facility and the Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories in Vancouver, Canada, with diamond drill core analyses utilizing Aqua Regia digestion and ICP-ES for base metal and silver analyses (AQ370 package), and Infill sample program utilizing Aqua Regia digestion and ICP-MS/ICP-ES (AQ270 package) for base metal and silver analyses. Gold analyses are conducted at the Turkey Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories facility via Fire Assay Fusion with AA finish, and gravimetric analyses are completed for over-limit samples (FA430, FA530-Au packages).

Information recorded from diamond drill core assaying was integrated using industry standard data management software (Maxwell Datashed).

More information on the Company can be viewed at the Company’s website: www.eastafricametals.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Andrew Lee Smith, P.Geo., CEO

