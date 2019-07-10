Home | Business News | Financial News | East vs. West: Toronto Market Revitalization and Montreal Gains Lead Canadian Top-Tier Real Estate in First Half of 2019 East vs. West: Toronto Market Revitalization and Montreal Gains Lead Canadian Top-Tier Real Estate in First Half of 2019 CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedFortis Inc. Releases 2019 Sustainability UpdateGran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Operations UpdateKirkland Lake Gold Announces Second Quarter 2019 Production, Results Include Record Production at Fosterville of 140,701 Ounces