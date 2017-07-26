Eastern Dental opens new dental office in Hackensack

HACKENSACK, NJ–(Marketwired – Jul 26, 2017) – Eastern Dental today announces the opening of a new dental office at 450 Hackensack Ave. in Hackensack, Eastern Dental’s 22nd location in the New Jersey area. Dr. Peter Lim will lead the office as dental director. The new facility will feature updated, state-of-the-art equipment as well as a new digital records and scheduling system. Hackensack patients and residents can expect a formal grand opening in September.

“We’re thrilled to be extending the reach of Eastern Dental in New Jersey,” said Dr. Michael Slomovitz, president of clinical operations at Eastern Dental. “This new office lets us bring the most sophisticated dental care available to more Hackensack residents and further pursue our commitment to the life-long dental health of our patients. This is an important step for our organization as we work toward the continued improvement of our facilities and services.”

This new location expands Eastern Dental’s patient care footprint and team, adding six new talented professionals to its New Jersey-based network. The new office will accept most major insurance plans used by organizations like the Hackensack Medical Center. Eastern Dental’s values feature strong team dynamics and accessible, quality care, all of which this new office and staff will bring to more Hackensack patients through this new location.

“Dimensional Dental takes pride in working with the most qualified and committed members of the dental community,” said Vito Dacchille, CEO of Dimensional Dental. “It’s an exciting time for our organization — especially our Eastern Dental brand — and we look forward to introducing our talented team of experts to a new group of patients.”

To commemorate the launch of this new location, Eastern Dental is offering free whitening kits to patients who book appointments between July 27 and August 4, 2017. Patients who participate in this giveaway will receive the kits, valued at more than $60, at the time of their appointments. The promotion excludes patients with a managed care plan and cannot be combined with any other offer or discount.

About Eastern Dental

At Eastern Dental, fulfilling patients’ dental needs is the top priority. For more than 30 years, Eastern Dental has been providing families with full-service dental care. From children to seniors, its skilled team of dentists and specialists provide the highest level of dental care to ensure healthy and happy smiles. With personalized service, the latest technology, and extended office hours on weekdays and weekends, Eastern Dental makes it easier to select the right dentist. For more information, visit www.easterndental.com.