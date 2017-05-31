ECN Capital Responds to Market Activity

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – May 31, 2017) - At the request of IIROC (“Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada”), ECN Capital Corp. (TSX:ECN) (the “Corporation”) wishes to confirm that it is not aware of any material, undisclosed information related to the Corporation that would account for the recent decrease in the market price and increase in the level of trading volume of its common shares.

About ECN Capital Corp.

With total owned and managed assets of more than $5.7 billion, ECN Capital Corp. (TSX:ECN) is one of North America’s leading commercial finance companies. ECN Capital operates across North America in three verticals of the commercial finance market (Rail Finance, Commercial & Vendor Finance, and Commercial Aviation Finance).