ECN Capital Schedules 2018 Business Outlook Conference Call

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ECN Capital Corp. (TSX:ECN) (“ECN Capital” or “the Company”), one of North America’s leading finance companies, today announced that it will host an analyst briefing regarding the 2018 forecast and corporate developments.

The briefing will be held at 8:00 AM (ET) on Thursday December 14, 2017 and can be accessed as follows:

Webcast http://services.choruscall.ca/links/ecncapitalcorp201712_2018guidance.html Toll-free dial in North America 1-800-319-8560

International http://services.choruscall.ca/public/accessnumbers.html

Passcode 83408 Presentation slides http://ecncapitalcorp.com/investors/presentations

The webcast will be available until March 14, 2018. A recording of the conference call will also be available until January 14, 2018 by dialing 1-855-669-9658 in North America and entering the passcode 1956.

About ECN Capital Corp.

With total owned and managed assets of more than $4.7 billion, ECN Capital Corp. (TSX:ECN) is one of North America’s leading finance companies. ECN Capital operates in four verticals: Home Improvement Finance, Commercial & Vendor Finance, Rail Finance and Aviation Finance.

