ECN Capital Schedules 2018 Business Outlook Conference Call

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ECN Capital Corp. (TSX:ECN) (“ECN Capital” or “the Company”), one of North America’s leading finance companies, today announced that it will host an analyst briefing regarding the 2018 forecast and corporate developments.

The briefing will be held at 8:00 AM (ET) on Thursday December 14, 2017 and can be accessed as follows:

Webcast http://services.choruscall.ca/links/ecncapitalcorp201712_2018guidance.html
   
Toll-free dial in North America 1-800-319-8560
International http://services.choruscall.ca/public/accessnumbers.html
Passcode 83408
   
Presentation slides http://ecncapitalcorp.com/investors/presentations
   

The webcast will be available until March 14, 2018. A recording of the conference call will also be available until January 14, 2018 by dialing 1-855-669-9658 in North America and entering the passcode 1956.

About ECN Capital Corp.

With total owned and managed assets of more than $4.7 billion, ECN Capital Corp. (TSX:ECN) is one of North America’s leading finance companies. ECN Capital operates in four verticals: Home Improvement Finance, Commercial & Vendor Finance, Rail Finance and Aviation Finance.

Contact

John Wimsatt
Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
647-649-4634
jwimsatt@ecncapitalcorp.com 
