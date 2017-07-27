Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd: Final Results for the year ended 31 March 2017

TORONTO, ON–(Marketwired – Jul 27, 2017) – Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd (TSX VENTURE: EOG) (AIM: ECO)

Final Results for the year ended 31 March 2017

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (AIM: ECO, TSX-V:EOG), the oil and gas exploration company with licences in highly prospective regions in South America and Africa, is pleased to announce its preliminary results for the year ended 31 March 2017.

Operational Highlights:

Together with its Operating Partner, Tullow Oil plc (“Tullow”), the Company is commencing a circa 2,550 km 2 3D seismic survey on the 1,800 km 2 Orinduik Block, offshore Guyana, almost two years ahead of schedule, thereby seeking to de-risk the existing defined targets located up dip and in close proximity to Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (“Exxon”) recent Liza, Snoek, and Payara discoveries on the Stabroek block estimated to contain oil recoverable resources of between 2.25 and 2.75 billion oil-equivalent barrels

Extension of the Cooper, Sharon and Guy Licenses into the first renewal period, until March 2018 – the second renewal phase under the petroleum agreement for each license is until March 2020

Advancement of the 3D interpretation on Cooper and Guy blocks offshore Namibia and application for drilling permits and pre and post drilling EIA surveys underway

Sale of the Company’s Ghana subsidiary in order to significantly reduce potential financial liabilities

Strengthened the Board following the appointment of Mr. Derek Linfield as Non-Executive Director and Mr. Gadi Levin as Chief Financial Officer

Financial Highlights:

Successful admission to AIM in February 2017, following an oversubscribed placing and financing of £5.09 million (c.C$8.4m)

Healthy balance sheet end of the period with over C$6m in cash

Continued reduction in general and administration costs, compensation costs, and professional fees

– General and administrative expenses down 22% to C$385,568 (2016: C$497,009)

– Compensation down 25% to C$483,458 (2016: C$642,035)

– Professional fees down 12% to C$286,717 (2016: C$325,338)

– Travel expenses down 26% to C$132,348 (2016: 178,802)

– Occupancy and office expenses down 72% to C$82,332 (2016: 295,438)

– Operating costs up 5% to C$2,169,940 (2016: C$2,508,497)

