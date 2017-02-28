Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd: Third Quarter Financial Results
TORONTO, ON–(Marketwired – Feb 28, 2017) – Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd (TSX VENTURE: EOG) (AIM: ECO)
TSXV: EOG; AIM: ECO
28 February 2017
ECO (ATLANTIC) OIL & GAS LTD.
(“Eco Atlantic”, “Company” or, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”)
Third Quarter Financial Results and Business Update
TORONTO, ONTARIO, LONDON, UK, February 28, 2017, Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (EOG.V, ECO.LN) (“Eco Atlantic” or “the Company) announces that it has reported its financial and operational results for the three and nine month periods ended December 31, 2016, and provides an update on recent corporate achievements and anticipated milestones for H1 2017. The reports are now available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and will be available on the Company’s website via the following link: http://www.ecooilandgas.com/investors/financials/.
Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0249Y_1-2017-2-28.pdf
