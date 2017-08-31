Eco Building Products, Inc.’s Subsidiary, Wood Protection Technologies (WPT), Awarded New Distribution Region

SAN DIEGO, CA–(Marketwired – Aug 31, 2017) – Eco Building Products, Inc. (OTC PINK: ECOB), reported today that the Company’s subsidiary, Wood Protection Technologies, Inc. (WPT), has been awarded an important new distribution market in the Southeast U.S. The Company and its licensee have been working on a launch and ramp-up plan for their new national distribution agreement which has already exceeded annual targets. Adding this distribution region will make the product available throughout most of the Southeast and further accelerate the roll out.

“Product acceptance has been exceptional and we are told that the overall pace and scope of the roll out plan is being re-evaluated for broader distribution. We had a very good launch in April, May and June and while shipments slowed in July and August, it was expected as they absorbed the inventory. Replenishing inventories and adding new geographical markets should result in more growth over the fall season,” said Tom Comery, WPT’s President and CEO.

D-Fence™ is an environmentally friendly wood fencing treatment that combines WPT’s patent pending, Wood Surface Film Concentrate™ chemistry that protects wood from mold, termites and fungal decay with a proprietary, fade resistant stain formulation.

The Company’s chemistry serves multiple end use wood markets and fencing alone is roughly a $1.5 billion segment.

About Eco Building Products, Inc.

Eco Building Products, Inc. (Eco) is a manufacturer of proprietary, environmentally conscientious chemistry utilizing patent pending ECOB WoodSurfaceFilm™ and FRC™ technology (Fire Retardant Coating). Eco’s products protect against fire, mold/mycotoxins, fungal-decay, wood ingesting insects and termites. Eco is headquartered in San Diego, CA and goes to market through licensed Affiliates nationwide.

