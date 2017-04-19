Eco-Friendly Hotels in New York City Put a Sweet Spin on Earth Day

NEW YORK, NY–(Marketwired – Apr 19, 2017) – There’s something abuzz at the Courtyard and Residence Inn New York Manhattan/Central Park — literally. Located within Midtown’s tallest hotel building, these two properties emphasize green hospitality in many ways, but the most impressive may well be their six rooftop beehives, which offer a delicious complement to a special rooftop light show the hotels are presenting this Earth Day.

With the very survival of honeybees now called into question, these hotels in New York City are doing their part to turn the tide of endangerment. Each of the six hives contains more than 25,000 bees.

Honey harvested from the hives is available for sale at the hotels for a one-of-a-kind souvenir. Not only are beehives rarely found in the city, but their skyline location make them possibly the tallest beehives in the world.

Yet honey is just the first way visitors can support the hotels’ beekeeping efforts. Other bee-centric merchandise includes t-shirts, crayons and coloring books, which showcase the Broadway Bees characters inspired by the properties’ beehives.

“Our rooftop beehives are more than an interesting design feature,” said Anthony Canna, general manager for both hotels. “They are a functional approach to sustainability, and just one of many ways our hotels embrace green-minded hospitality.”

Another way the hotel will celebrate Earth Day this year is with a special light show known as “The Earth.” Displayed via energy-efficient LED lights on the building’s crown, the show will digitally display the earth’s continents in rotation. Since the show is projected 700 feet into the sky, its earth-friendly message will be seen from vantage points around New York City, including Central Park, Times Square and even New Jersey.

From digital light shows to ongoing beekeeping efforts, this hotel near Central Park proves that every day is Earth Day.

About the Courtyard and Residence Inn New York Manhattan/Central Park

Located just moments away from such iconic attractions as Central Park and Times Square, the Courtyard New York Manhattan/Central Park and Residence Inn New York Manhattan/Central Park combine eco-friendly hospitality with an enviable Midtown location. The hotels occupy the country’s tallest hotel building in a central Midtown location, and each property’s hospitality is equally notable. Courtyard guests will enjoy floor-to-ceiling windows in their guest rooms, along with ergonomic workspaces, free Wi-Fi and plush bedding. Residence Inn guests, meanwhile, can make themselves at home with deluxe kitchenettes and complimentary breakfast. The hotels also offer a fitness center and more than 5,000 sq. ft. of event space, all within the heart of one of the world’s most exciting cities.